The social network “Odnoklassniki” launched a showcase of congratulations

The Odnoklassniki social network offered users to congratulate each other in a new way using the congratulations showcase. This became known from a press release received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

Thanks to the new feature, users will be able to make text wishes on an open storefront, as well as join congratulations already published by other users. The feature will be available for both national holidays and personal and professional events. So far, the update is only available on Android, but is already being developed for the iOS system.

You can leave a congratulation on the window in the “Holidays” section. A separate tab “Showcase of congratulations” will be available there. Wishes written on the showcase will also be displayed in the user’s feed. In addition, you can set up a delayed congratulation – the words will come to the recipient at a predetermined time.

Earlier, Odnoklassniki launched the Radio FM section on the music showcase. Now users have access to a separate showcase with federal radio stations in the “Music” section. Radio FM is available both in the desktop version of the social network and in the OK mobile apps on iOS and Android. It can be listened to without restrictions and in the background. In the future, the social network plans to add regional radio stations.