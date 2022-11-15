Izvestia: Competent self-presentation will help you successfully pass a job interview

Communications expert and public relations specialist Pavel Shashlov told how to successfully pass a job interview. With his recommendations, he shared in an interview with Izvestia.

The specialist said that when passing an interview, competent self-presentation is important, the skills of which can be honed using the lift-talk technique, which translates as “talking in an elevator”. He explained that you need to imagine yourself in an elevator, which the owner of your dream company, a prospective client or a potential investor has suddenly entered. “For 1-2 minutes, while the elevator descends to the first floor, you need to make the best impression: introduce yourself, briefly tell about yourself and how you can be useful to this person and his company,” Shashlov said.

The expert advised to start the self-presentation with a logical, capacious and bright approach, and also not to forget to dilute the eloquence with figures and facts, for example, an example of profit growth or a successful project. In addition, it is necessary to prepare answers to the most frequently asked questions in advance, he continued. The answer itself should be memorable, but not too long. In addition, according to Shashlov, due attention should be paid to the correct selection of clothes, taking into account the dress code adopted by the company.

