Psychologist Ekushevskaya: you need to start preparing your child for school at about five years old

Psychologist Anastasia Ekushevskaya said that the most common mistake parents make when preparing children for school is to start late. The specialist recommended starting the preparatory process at about five years old, writes “Newspaper.Ru“.

“At this age, children are already able to analyze information and engage systematically. And in two years you can prepare for school without haste,” she said.

According to the psychologist, a first grader must have some skills. For example, to be able to cope with their emotions and have basic self-management skills. In addition, it is important for a first-grader to perceive himself positively, to adequately respond to comments from teachers. It is also important to teach the child to dress himself, lay out school supplies.

It is necessary to tell the child about how the lessons are held at school, what needs to be done during the educational process. Ekushevskaya advised me to visit his school with the future first-grader and let him choose a backpack and office.

“A child by the first grade should have a sufficiently developed social intelligence. He must be able to communicate and distinguish emotions – both his own and those of others, ”the specialist explained.

Ekushevskaya also emphasized the benefits of preschool training courses. If your child has a lot of anxiety about going to school, gradually immersing yourself in the process will help.

