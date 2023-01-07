Tips for the disposal of live and artificial fir trees after the New Year holidays were given to the Russians in the material RBC Real Estate.

Experts have warned that live spruces are not recommended to be thrown into the trash, as the tree rots for at least 30 years, and in a landfill such decomposition will take even longer due to other debris that hinders the decomposition process. In addition, the Christmas tree will begin to emit carbon dioxide, polluting the environment.

A living tree is recommended to be handed over to a specialized paragraph reception, where it will be turned into chips for soil fertilizer in parks, or transferred to bedding and feeding animals, for example, to a zoo. Animals can also be helped purposefully by bringing live spruce yourself to a zoo, shelter or farm.

The obsolete spruce can also be used in the country or in the village, sawing it for firewood. Coniferous branches can be used for bath brooms, and needles can be used to cover the soil, as it retains moisture, experts say. The tree can also be buried or used for fertilizer.

It is more difficult to get rid of artificial spruce – it cannot be thrown into special containers with plastic, since such trees are in most cases made from PVC, rubber and iron, which do not decompose. Therefore, the Christmas tree can be immediately taken to a landfill or given away, sold through bulletin boards.

