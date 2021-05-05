Careless handling of fire while barbecuing, especially at forest picnics, can cause a fire. On the May holidays, the number of fires increases, and in order not to spoil your rest, you should follow simple rules, said fire expert Sergei Nazarov, Sputnik radio reports.

The specialist recommended immediately contacting the Ministry of Emergency Situations if the forest smells of smoke. In the case when the caller meets the brigade, personally informs about a possible fire, but it did not happen, this is not considered a false call. A fine can be issued if there is no one on the spot, but also fire.

“The forest should not smell of smoke. Better to notify the firefighters right away. The Emergencies Ministry has quadcopters to survey large areas and look for hot spots. It is better to inform them, ”Sergei Nazarov advised the Russians and reminded that the rule“ better sooner rather than later ”works here.

The expert also recalled elementary fire safety measures during the preparation of kebabs. He stressed that you should definitely use the barbecue, making sure that there are no dry grass, twigs and trees nearby. The specialist noted that riding forest fires can move at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour, and it is impossible to escape from them.

Nazarov recalled that from January 1, 2021, new rules are in effect, according to them, the distance from the barbecue to the buildings in the garden area should be at least five meters, all combustible materials should be removed within a radius of two meters. In the forest, you must maintain a distance of at least 50 meters to the nearest trees – to conifers and 15 meters – to deciduous ones, and twice as much when lighting a fire. He concluded that neglect of fire safety can provoke a large-scale fire and lead to serious consequences.

Earlier, the Emergencies Ministry disclosed the rules for rescuing people from a sinking boat. Navigation in the Moscow Basin in 2021 opened on April 24, and in this regard, the Russians were reminded that the ship must be registered, must have life jackets on board for each crew member, cannot drive it while intoxicated and enter the beaches and zones bathing. In the event of a disaster, it is required to immediately notify the rescuers.