In Russia, it is currently possible to purchase a new foreign car of the middle price category from Chinese or Iranian manufacturers. Autoexpert, development director of CardanBalance Alexander Prikhodko announced this on Friday, April 21.

He noted that the obvious advantages of Chinese cars are advanced electronics and modern design, as well as the availability of spare parts in the public domain for most models that are on sale.

“According to open sources, the availability of spare parts for Geely is about 92%, and Haval stores up to 95% of the entire range of spare parts in its warehouses. In addition, compared to today’s prices for European models, Chinese cars benefit significantly,” Prikhodko said in an interview with Lenta.Ru.

According to him, it will not be easy for Iranian cars to compete with Chinese ones because of their cost. However, they should be a good addition in the segment of more budget cars with a price of up to 1.2-1.5 million rubles.

“New cars have a lot of electronics, but still they are mostly very simple cars, both in terms of materials and design solutions. Iran Khodro models will be able to easily replace such cars as Hyundai, Skoda and other sedans,” the auto expert noted.

Prikhodko added that some experts believe that when imported to Russia, the price of Iranian cars will increase significantly, and if this happens, the Iranian auto industry will have to establish an assembly plant in Russia to minimize costs and problems with logistics.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that sales of the Kaiyi X3 and X3 Pro crossovers would begin in Russia in May 2023. Previously, it was expected that the models will be on sale in mid-April.

The Kaiyi X3 differs from the X3 Pro in the engine: the first is equipped with a 113 hp “aspirated”, the second has a turbo engine with a return of 147 hp. Both are CVT-aggregated, but they have different models that mimic seven and nine gears, respectively.

The exact cost has not yet been announced, but earlier the director of the Kaiyi sales department, Dmitry Ivanov, said that “the prices for these models will range from 1.8 million to 3 million rubles.”

On April 11, it was reported that Chinese cars took seven positions in the top 10 popular car brands in Russia in the first quarter of 2023. So, during this period, almost 66 thousand Chinese cars were sold, and their market share showed a record 42.5%.