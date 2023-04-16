Analyst Golubovsky advised not to sell foreign currency to those who are going abroad

Russians who keep money in cash should sell it against the backdrop of strengthening dollar and euro rates only if they are not going to go abroad and spend it there. Dmitry Golubovsky, an analyst at the Golden Mint House, gave such advice about savings in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“The difference between the selling rate and the buying and selling rate is far from what it used to be when spread was one percent. Now the difference can reach up to five rubles. If you need a currency in some medium term, then you do not need to sell it. As a rule, the sale is close to the exchange rate, but the purchase is much higher. It is clear that the exchange rate will not roll back so far for this operation to be profitable, ”the economist explained.

If the currency serves as a store of value, then you can get rid of it in order to invest in other investments, Dmitry Golubovsky believes.

“The official inflation of the dollar is now above five percent, the real one is about ten. If you sit with a dollar in cash, you will simply lose money. You need to think about what you can earn with this money. The selling price is pretty good. This failure is due to the fact that we had a bad trade balance at the beginning of the year. Sanctions were introduced there, a ceiling on oil prices, oil logistics was rebuilt. Now all these transformation processes have already passed, there are no reasons for the weakening of the ruble now. In the second half of the year, theoretically, you can wait for the rate to be higher, or you can not wait, ”he concluded.

Previous Edition “News” with reference to the largest Russian banks reported that the Russians in early April began to actively sell the currency.

The dollar and euro began to rise rapidly against the ruble at the end of March. In early April, the value of currencies updated annual highs.