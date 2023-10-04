Roskomnadzor said it will block sites with data on bypassing blocking

Roskomnadzor plans to block all VPN services in Russia from March 1, 2024. This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy under the Federation Council Artem Sheikin.

From March 1, 2024, an order will come into force according to which VPN services that provide access to sites banned in Russia will be blocked by Roskomnadzor Senator Artem Sheikin

According to him, the document will apply to all application stores that offer users to download VPN services, including the largest ones – Google Play and AppStore.

VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a technology that allows you to create a secure connection between the user’s device and the server. With the help of VPN services, users can hide their IP address and access pages that are restricted in their region. At the same time, cybersecurity experts often warn about the dangers of free VPN services.

The State Duma spoke about blocking all VPN services with the words “very strange”

The head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Alexander Khinshtein, responded to information about the blocking of all VPN services in Russia with the phrase “sounds very strange.” He explained that Roskomnadzor is already legally empowered to restrict access to such applications. According to him, the department blocks them regularly.

Khinshtein suggested that the Federation Council had a different order in mind. The document, as the deputy clarified, provides for the restriction of VPN services that violate Russian legislation in search results.

Roskomnadzor management, with whom I contacted, is not aware of any other new orders related to VPN. Deputy Alexander Khinshtein

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications Oleg Matveychev, against the backdrop of news about the blocking of all VPN services, said that access to such programs is already being limited in Russia. He explained that VPN services are blocked that do not comply with Roskomnadzor’s instructions to limit access to certain content. “Some VPN services are good, while others are bad,” the deputy explained. Previously, he noted that it is impossible to block all VPN services in Russia at once, because new ones are constantly appearing.

Photo: Konstantin Kokoshkin / Kommersant

Roskomnadzor answered the question about blocking all VPN services

Roskomnadzor clarified: the innovation implies that the agency will independently decide to include sites that bypass blocking in the Unified Register of Prohibited Information. As the regulator explained, after Roskomnadzor receives the necessary powers, special criteria will be developed. With their help, the department will independently determine which materials access to should be restricted.

It was reported in September that Roskomnadzor wanted to be given the authority to block sites with information about methods and means of bypassing blocking in Russia.

Photo: Irina Bujor / Kommersant

Now resources with information prohibited in Russia are blocked may happen in court and out of court. Without a court decision, Roskomnadzor can block sites that, in particular, contain child pornography, information about methods of producing drugs or methods of committing suicide. At the same time, one of the criteria for blocking is the presence on it of information about ways and methods of providing access to resources, access to which is limited in Russia.

Can you be held accountable for using a VPN?

Russians have been repeatedly assured that there are no penalties for using VPN services. So, in March 2022, Senator Andrei Klishas spoke about this. “A ban on resources that allow you to bypass blocking is possible, but there will be no responsibility for citizens for using such resources,” he said. The head of the Ministry of Digital Development, Maksut Shadayev, in turn, emphasized that the ministry is against liability for Russians for using VPN.

In the fall of 2023, Shadayev again stated that there are no plans to introduce penalties for using VPN services in Russia.

No, it will not. Responsibility [за использование VPN] will not See also An Arab being tried for an indecent act inside a mall Maksut ShadayevHead of the Ministry of Digital Development

Photo: Ramil Sitdikov / RIA Novosti

When did VPN services begin to be blocked in Russia?

In 2019 Roskomnadzor demanded from a number of VPN services, connect to the state information system (FSIS) to limit access to sites prohibited in the country. Roskomnadzor threatened to block VPN services that do not comply with the requirement.

In June 2021, the department limited access to services for bypassing VyprVPN and Opera VPN blocking. Roskomnadzor explained that this step was made “in accordance with the regulations for responding to threats of circumventing restrictions on access to child pornography, suicidal, pro-drug and other prohibited content.” A few months later in Russia was blocked The six other VPN services are Hola!VPN, ExpressVPN, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, Nord VPN, Speedify VPN and IPVanish VPN.

Related materials:

Russians faced a massive blocking of VPN services in 2022 amid restrictions on access to a number of resources in the country, including the popular social networks Instagram and Facebook. (platforms are banned in Russia; they belong to the company Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation). Thus, in March 2022, Deputy Khinshtein said that the department had limited access to about 20 popular VPN services. In June of the same year in Roskomnadzor reportedthat more than 30 such services have already been blocked.