From September 1, the ban on hanging gadgets on the windshield of a car came into force in the Russian Federation

Since September 1, a ban on hanging gadgets on the windshield of a car has come into force in Russia if they restrict the view from the driver’s seat, reminds RBC.

The text of the government decree states that the operation of the car is prohibited when installing additional items or coatings that impede visibility from the driver’s seat.

It is not considered a violation to place on the windshield rear-view mirrors, parts of windshield wipers or devices for defrosting and drying, as well as radio antennas applied or built into the windows.

At the same time, other devices, such as video recorders, mounts for a phone or navigator, transponder, are not included in the list of permitted items.