The Russians were exposed to signs of fraudulent rental advertisements. This was told by the specialists of the property search service The Meters. RIA News…

According to them, a characteristic feature of such fraud is the understated price. Thus, a 20-30 percent deviation from the market price in favor of the tenant may already mean the presence of unpleasant “surprises”.

The service representative said that often scammers publish advertisements on the delivery of good objects at a reduced price on several sites, however, when a client calls, he is told that they have already been handed over and they are offered to pay for access to a closed database with similar options.

In addition, according to him, a scheme is widespread when, when renting an apartment, a realtor insists on making a deposit and offers to sign an agreement, according to which the advance payment will not be returned if the tenant refuses to rent. Further, the realtor offers the client an option much better than the previous one, and he, refusing the already paid deposit, makes a choice in his favor. However, then it turns out that there was a “overlap”, and as a result, both options “went out from under the nose” of the renter.

Earlier, Olga Pavlinova, the head of the department for lease of residential and commercial real estate at Etazhi, listed the categories of problem tenants. According to her, it is not worth renting an apartment to persons leading an asocial lifestyle, people with a criminal record for fraud, minors and relatives.