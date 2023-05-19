Supreme Court: You can ignore the subpoena in case of illness or death of a close relative

The Supreme Court of Russia, in a decision of the plenum, explained to the Russians in which case it is possible not to appear at the military registration and enlistment office upon receipt of the summons. You can ignore it in case of illness or death of a close relative, reports RIA News.

Also, among the grounds for non-appearance, the Supreme Court lists illness or disability with loss of working capacity, the serious state of health of parents, children, brothers and sisters, spouses, grandparents, adoptive parents, as well as participation in the funeral of any of these persons.

The decision of the plenum also indicates that there are other good reasons, such as an obstacle of insuperable force or other circumstance that does not depend on the will of the citizen.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Russia clarified the grounds for criminal prosecution of Russians who evade military service.