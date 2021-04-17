The Ministry of Internal Affairs disclosed the criteria for photographs that are not suitable for a passport, as well as entries that cannot be entered into the main document of a Russian. It is reported by TASS…

Pictures cannot be subjected to artistic processing in editors to improve the image. In addition, you should not use colored lenses, take pictures in uniforms and outerwear, as well as scarves that cover your chin.

“Non-compliance of photographs with the established requirements is the basis for refusal to accept an application for the issuance (replacement) of a passport and documents,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs explained. Also, you cannot be photographed in hats, an exception is allowed only for those who are prohibited by religious beliefs from showing up with their heads uncovered.

Pictures for a passport must reflect all the features of the face, the department specified. For example, people who constantly wear glasses should be in them and in the photo. The size is 35 by 45 millimeters, the frames must be up-to-date and correspond to the age of the applicant, both color and black and white are acceptable.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that any marks are not allowed in the passport, in this case the document becomes invalid. These include marks on crossing the state border. Also, you cannot enter information about nationality. Officially, you can add information about blood group, Rh factor, taxpayer identification number.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoy warned illegal migrants about expulsion from Russia, demanding that representatives of the CIS countries control the situation on their own. In response, the President of the Federation of Migrants of the Russian Federation, Vadim Kozhenov, called on the authorities to declare “a large-scale migration amnesty and legalize all of them.” Thus, it will be possible to bring illegal immigrants out of the shadows.