Fraud with “erroneous” crediting of funds to a bank card can drag Russians into a criminal scheme for cashing out or money laundering. About it RIA News told the Bank of Russia.

So, in the case of receiving money from an unknown sender and a subsequent request to return it, it is necessary to inform the person about the readiness to meet him halfway. However, the sender himself must apply to the bank with a statement that he made an erroneous transfer. The client who received the money should also call the credit organization and write an application for a refund of money that was credited by mistake.

Promsvyazbank explained that the attackers “by mistake” transfer money to the victim’s account and, under various pretexts, ask to send them to other details. Such a scheme is used for illegal withdrawal of a larger amount from the client’s account and other criminal activities, for example, money laundering obtained by illegal means.

Anatoly Bragin, deputy director of the information security department of Otkritie Bank, added that fraudsters use various methods of pressure to make the victim do what they want. In particular, they can threaten with prosecution and trial. However, the client should not try to resolve the situation on his own.

“There is no need to spend money either. You need to understand that if the client himself did not make any transfers and did not use other people’s money, then he is clean before the law, ”concluded the bank“ Ak Bars ”.

Earlier, the Central Bank and the largest Russian banks confirmed that they are aware of the fraud scheme with the return of money. The Bank of Russia noted that often in incoming SMS and in the subsequent conversation, scammers refer to the prepayment of the order for Avito. According to credit institutions, this type of fraud began to spread actively at the end of 2020.