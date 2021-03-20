The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, named the time of warming in the center of European Russia. It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, gradual warming will begin on Monday, March 22, and by Thursday, March 25, the temperature will rise to plus 3-7 degrees.

According to the forecaster, despite the fact that during the day the temperatures will be positive, they will drop below zero at night. “At the end of the week, a raise, but a reasonable one. You can’t see such crazy warmth, ”he said.

Earlier, Vilfand warned the Russians about temperature drops in March. According to the forecaster, this is the kind of weather that is typical for this time of year.