The Russians were called the signs of the theft of electricity by neighbors in the country. I listed them RIA News owner of the construction company “House of Lazovsky” Maxim Lazovsky.

He advised to pay attention to clamps on wires, other wires and a sharp increase in electricity consumption.

“If it’s summer, you can turn off all the devices and look at the meter – if the flow is on and you don’t turn on anything, then the neighbors are stealing,” Lazovsky explained. In addition, you can ask your “loyal neighbors” if they have power surges or surges. Such a sign could indicate that someone is stealing electricity.

“In case of throwing temporary hooks on them, look who is currently engaged in repairs or other energy-consuming work. Most likely, the neighbor decided to spend them at your expense, and not to rob on an ongoing basis, ”the specialist noted.

If the fact of theft is confirmed, you should complain to the management company, HOA or SNT. Then Lazovsky recommended conducting a detailed check “with the involvement of a specialist from the regional energy company”, since manipulation with electricity is illegal and punishable.

The expert recalled that if the damage turns out to be large (at least 250 thousand rubles), then the person in charge will be involved in accordance with Article 165 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In other cases, this is administrative responsibility, concluded Lazovsky.

Earlier in March, it was reported that a resident of Yekaterinburg, Valery Maltsev, who has been living for about nine years without electricity, gas and water supply in his apartment, will be helped to write off a million dollar debt for housing and communal services. All this time, the Russian paid a communal apartment, although he did not use the services.