Cosmetologist Bogatova said that excessive skin care can spoil the appearance

Cosmetologist and nutritionist Elena Bogatova called Russian women spoiling the appearance of common mistakes in personal care. Her comment is posted “Sport Express”.

The specialist noted that the use of expired drugs and excessive use of cosmetics can harm. In these cases, skin problems arise, including dryness, oiliness, peeling, wrinkles and allergic reactions. At the same time, neglecting facial care and refusing necessary products, such as sunscreen and makeup remover, can aggravate the condition.

“Quite a lot of women do not pay the necessary attention to the skin of the face: do not cleanse it daily, do not use moisturizers. While regular and proper care will help keep the skin healthy, radiant and young for a long time, ”said the interlocutor of the publication.

In addition, the expert urged to pay special attention to the care of hair, hands and nails, monitor health and engage in physical activity. At the same time, according to her, one should balance the diet and avoid stress and lack of sleep, which also negatively affect the appearance.

