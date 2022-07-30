Economist Dolgova warned of a rise in prices for cheese, sausages and confectionery in the fall

Associate Professor of the Department of Finance and Prices of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Maria Dolgova, warned that by autumn a number of food products may begin to rise in price. About this she told Prime agency.

The economist explained that a significant part of the price of domestic products is the import component – equipment, packaging, ingredients. In particular, prices for margarine depend on the cost of palm oil, and beer may rise in price due to hops purchased abroad. Also, according to her, price tags for cheeses, sausages and confectionery can grow. In addition, there is a possibility of a rise in the price of tea, coffee and fruits imported to Russia due to problems with logistics, sanctions restrictions and harvest.

In early July, a significant increase in food prices was noticed by 41 percent of Russians, most often they talked about changes in the cost of sugar (39 percent) and dairy products (37 percent). A serious increase in prices for bread was noticed by 32 percent of respondents, vegetable oil – 31 percent, fish and seafood – 30 percent, eggs – 24 percent, and food and vegetable products – 23 percent. The situation with alcohol is better – only every tenth respondent spoke about a significant increase in prices.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said that inflation in Russia has recently slowed down. According to his forecasts, by the end of 2022, it may not exceed 15 percent.