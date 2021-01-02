Yevgeny Brun, chief freelance narcologist of the Moscow Department of Health and the Ministry of Health of Russia, told the Moscow agency actions that could be dangerous after the New Year’s feast.

According to the specialist, after a fun evening, you need to refuse to visit the sauna and bath. However, he agreed with the opinion that the high temperature removes slags.

Brune explained that due to vegetative instability, a person’s condition worsens. So, the heart begins to pound twice as fast, heart rhythm disorders begin, cardiac arrest is possible.

The doctor noted that the problem is vascular instability after alcohol intoxication. Spasm is also likely, which can cause heart attack and stroke.

Earlier, Oksana Drapkina, the chief freelance specialist in therapy and general medical practice of the Ministry of Health of Russia, said that alcohol should be consumed in moderation on holidays. She recommended alternating alcoholic drinks with non-alcoholic ones, however, she urged not to drink alcohol at all if possible, since this rule is not mandatory for the New Year.