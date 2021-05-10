Anna Kharnas, director of the Financial Literacy Center of the NFI of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, called the Russians a method of profitable loan repayment. About this on Monday, May 10, writes “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

According to the financier, it is usually profitable to repay the loan ahead of schedule in the first half of the loan term. At first, the borrower pays mainly interest to the bank. Then the amount of interest in the payment decreases, and the principal debt, on the contrary, increases. “Therefore, early repayment at the beginning of the loan term will lead to recalculation of interest and a decrease in overpayments on them,” explained Harnas.

At the same time, she warned that in case of early repayment at the end of the term, there will be no savings, since at this time payments on the principal debt are already underway. In addition, the financier advised to make early repayment on the day of the next payment on the loan, because if you make it later, then the accrued interest for the number of days that have passed since the date of the next payment will be deducted from the deposited amount, and only the remaining amount will go to early repayment.

Earlier, lawyer Alexei Gavrishev warned Russians about possible punishment from banks for early repayment of the loan. He recalled that since 2011, Russian banks are obliged to provide borrowers with the right to early repay loans without charging commissions and additional payments. If this is not spelled out in the agreement, then the borrower must notify the credit institution about plans to repay the debt within 30 days. However, not all banks follow the law and can punish the borrower with a fine for violating the contract, the specialist noted.