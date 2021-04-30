The first deputy chairman of the board of Sovcombank, Sergei Khotimsky, named three taboos under which banks should not give mortgage loans to Russians. The entrepreneur shared his opinion in an interview with RBC.

According to Khotimsky, the list of prohibitions for working in the mortgage sector includes foreign exchange mortgages, a floating rate and schedules with growing payments. “These are the things that the industry has learned very well after 2008,” the entrepreneur emphasized.

As an example of the negative consequences, Khotimsky cited the situation in the United States in 2008, when loans with floating rates and growing payments exacerbated the crisis situation. The entrepreneur noted that due to the increase in rates, defaults are starting to grow. After that, more apartments appear on the market, and their prices go down, which ultimately increases the losses of banks.

In March 2021, the Central Bank proposed options for regulating mortgage lending at floating rates. The specialists took into account international experience in this area and formulated six scenarios. Among them was a complete ban on lending to individuals at floating rates.