Expert Mitrahovich explained the reasons for the shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel at gas stations

There are objective reasons for the growth of exchange prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in Russia and the shortage at a number of filling stations, which are related, among other things, to budgetary policy. About this in the comments aif.ru told leading expert of the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University under the Government of Russia Stanislav Mitrakhovich.

According to him, oil exporting companies pay high taxes, and budget contributions continue to grow. Against this background, they, naturally, want to earn more and send fuel for export while there is an opportunity.

Since from September payments under the damper mechanism (producers are compensated for the sale of gasoline within the country at low prices) will be halved, the burden on the industry will increase further. So, the expert emphasized, it is not worth waiting for any reduction in prices for gasoline and diesel fuel in the near future.

However, the expert also considers a further rise in price not too likely. Firstly, in summer demand is influenced by a seasonal factor, that is, increased consumption in agriculture and the holiday season. And secondly, planned repairs at oil refineries (refinery) will be completed in autumn, which will increase supply on the market.

Mitrahovich noted that the most difficult thing now is for regions where independent networks of filling stations are widely represented that are not integrated into large structures. They need to buy fuel on the exchange, and with the current price level, they have to trade at a loss. Large companies are still able to subsidize their own networks of gas stations.

As a solution to the problem of high prices, the expert named two possible options. The first is the development of competition, the creation of independent processing and the refusal to raise taxes for the industry. The second is strict price regulation. But if budget revenues suffer in one case, then in another, the deficit may worsen or savings on security will begin.

Earlier it was reported that residents of the Astrakhan, Saratov, Samara, Ryazan, Rostov, Novosibirsk and Volgograd regions, the Khabarovsk Territory, the republics of Crimea and Kalmykia are facing a shortage of fuel at gas stations.