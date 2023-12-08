The IOC allowed Russian athletes to participate in the 2024 Olympics in Paris in neutral status

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday, December 8, announced the admission of Russians and Belarusians to the 2024 Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11.

It became known that a limited number of athletes from Russia and Belarus will be able to participate.

Several conditions were put forward for admission.

The IOC website reports that only athletes in individual sports will be able to travel to Paris; teams will not be allowed. In addition, they must perform in a neutral status, and the country’s symbols should not be displayed at any official event within the framework of the Games.

Photo: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

To get to the Olympics, you need to qualify in your sport. At the moment, only 11 people meet this criterion: eight Russians and three Belarusians. At the same time, in many sports the selection has already been completed. In total, 4,600 athletes from all over the world qualified, including more than 60 Ukrainians. Qualified athletes will be required to sign updated conditions for participation in the tournament, which also include the “peacekeeping mission of the Olympic movement.”

Athletes who support a special military operation (SVO) or are related to security forces will not be able to participate in the Games.

The decision to admit Russians was influenced by athletes from all over the world

The decision to allow Russians to the Olympics in the IOC explained because the majority of athletes around the world agree on this. First of all, their opinion was taken into account.

“The view of the majority of athletes is not to punish fellow athletes for the actions of their government,” the release said.

Thus, on December 5, international sports federations asked the IOC to allow neutral athletes from Russia who have qualified or have the opportunity to qualify for the Olympics to participate in the Games. The decision was asked to be made as quickly as possible.

The State Duma named a condition under which the IOC can quickly make a decision on the full return of Russian athletes

State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova noted on December 5 that the IOC may decide on the full return of Russian athletes to the Olympics quite quickly in the event of a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

After the First and Second World Wars, despite the sanctions, Germany still returned to the Olympics. And the harm it caused was not comparable to what Russia was doing. We do not cause harm, but protect our territories See also Elections 2022, Renzi: "Pd dominated by personal resentment Letta" Svetlana ZhurovaState Duma deputy

She expressed the opinion that the committee may delay a decision on the Russians out of hope for a quick end to the conflict.

Russia spoke out about the position of the IOC

Russian gymnasts will not go to the Olympics under current conditions, stated senior coach of the national team Valentina Rodionenko.

We will not go under such conditions. All patriots understand this. They weed out our strongest athletes, deprive us of the flag and anthem. We need to stop conforming and being on our knees. Let the IOC itself think about how to admit us in normal quality Valentina Rodionenkohead coach of the national gymnastics team

Head of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture and Sports Dmitry Svishchev called Treat this statement with caution. In his opinion, we are talking about discrimination against Russians based on nationality.

“On the one hand, an opportunity arose. On the other hand, please note: they are trying to discriminate against us based on our nationality. The rules should work for everyone. If you are an employee – in the army or in the police – and you are an athlete at the same time, you can only participate in military or police games,” he said.

Photo: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Honored Coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova congratulated Russians with this event. “Congratulations to all athletes! I am very glad that the IOC made a humane decision. This is a big victory! We will keep an eye on our guys. Hooray!” – she said.

Disputes about the appropriateness of Russians speaking in a neutral status did not subside

In October, President of the All-Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Irina Viner, speaking about the possible participation of Russian athletes at the Olympics in a neutral status, criticized this idea.

How can we go to the Olympics as a “nobody”? I believe that our country should not tolerate such humiliation Irina VinerPresident of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics

In addition, she called the disqualification of Paralympians from the Paralympics in Beijing a disgrace and fascism.

In the spring of 2022, the IOC, due to Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, issued a recommendation to international sports federations to deny Russians and Belarusians access to participate in international competitions.