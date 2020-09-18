Therapist Irina Yartseva advised Russians to switch to an autumn sleep regimen in order to maintain vigor and health. Radio Sputnik reports.

According to the specialist, in the fall the moment of the onset of darkness shifts, which means that you should fall asleep earlier. Yartseva recommended going to bed no later than ten o’clock in the evening in order to get up early and get enough sleep. She noted that in this mode, a person will not get sick and he will have a high working capacity.

“We are diurnal creatures, our hormonal system depends on daylight hours and on ambient noise <...> It is important for us to sleep at night, but we do not sleep and do something. It is stress for our body, ”the expert explained.

Earlier, Chinese scientists at the Guangzhou Medical University concluded that naps of an hour or more could be deadly. The researchers summarized the available data to assess the relationship between naps and the risk of death from cardiovascular disease. It turned out that prolonged naps (more than 60 minutes) were associated with a 30 percent increased risk of death from all causes and a 34 percent higher risk of cardiovascular disease.