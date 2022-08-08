Alliance of travel agencies: Russians should apply for Schengen three months in advance

So far, the Russians have no problems with obtaining tourist Schengen visas, but it is better for citizens of the country not to delay filing applications with the consulates of European countries. About it “Gazete.Ru” said the executive director of the Alliance of travel agencies Natalia Osipova.

According to her, in recent years, increased attention has been focused on the topic of obtaining Schengen by Russian tourists. The expert explained that only the dates of receipt of the entry document have changed so far.

In the tourism industry, they believe that travelers should hurry up with obtaining a visa “before the situation begins to heat up”, since already now “there are negative signals in the EU tourism market.” Osipova believes that the best option is to submit documents three months before the trip.

The expert added that, according to unconfirmed information, restrictions on obtaining Schengen visas for Russians may be introduced. It is also not excluded that subsequently visas may be available only to several categories of citizens.

Earlier on August 8, it became known that Finland was thinking about limiting transit tourism from Russia to other European countries on Schengen visas issued earlier by Finnish diplomatic missions.