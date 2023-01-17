Marketer Roman Uralovich advised Russian women to get rid of sweaters with deer

Roman Uralovich, co-founder of the Russian fashion brand a quick buck, listed six models of sweaters for Russian women to get rid of. The relevant material appeared on the website of the publication woman’s day.

First of all, the marketer advised to exclude a sweater with deer and a soft collar from your wardrobe. According to him, these options visually cheapen the image.

The expert also included a poncho sweater in the list of outdated models. The mentioned thing greatly fills and violates the proportions of the figure, says Uralovich. “Such an element of the wardrobe is easy to write down as oversized, but a hoodie made of thin knitwear has nothing to do with it,” he explained.

Among other things, sweaters with short sleeves, lace and tight-fitting styles have become anti-trends. In the latter case, the specialist noted that currently, tight-fitting clothing is generally considered unfashionable.

In conclusion, Uralovich recommended paying attention to an oversized sweater with a large knit, asymmetrical cutouts and ties. In addition, the interlocutor of the publication suggested looking at torn models, sports jumpers or cropped sweater jackets.

In December 2022, Olga Dubravitskaya, a personal stylist and consultant for the Yula service, named six models of dresses for Russian women that will go out of fashion by 2023. So, according to the expert, bandage dresses will become irrelevant, as they make the image vulgar and visually cheap.