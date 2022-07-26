Financier Zeltser said that it is better to survive the fall of the ruble in the yuan and the Hong Kong dollar

Mikhail Zeltser, an expert on the stock market at BCS Mir Investments, advised Russians to invest in the yuan and the Hong Kong dollar in order to survive the predicted fall of the ruble. About it informs prime agency.

According to the financier, the weakening of the currency will contribute to the decision to reduce the key rate to eight percent per annum. He clarified that a reduction in the rate by 1.5 percentage points at once would lead to a decrease in profitability on deposits and an increase in the availability of loans.

Zeltser suggested that the economy as a whole would react positively to the decision of the Central Bank, cheaper loans for enterprises will stimulate the recovery of imports. If, at the same time, the pace of exports slows down, and the operation of the budget rule is resumed through the currencies of friendly countries, then the ruble is expected to begin to weaken.

“If you choose the currency in which it is best to work out the upcoming weakening of the ruble, then this is the Chinese yuan and the Hong Kong dollar, since the geopolitical factor is minimized there,” the expert said.

Zeltser added that the dollar and the euro will start to rise, but this process will be accompanied by risks from the countries imposing sanctions. He predicted that the dollar will be 70 rubles, and the yuan – 10 rubles.

Earlier, analysts of the largest Russian banks predicted that the Russian currency would weaken to 70.1 rubles per dollar by the end of 2022. It is noted that the fall of the ruble will contribute to the purchases of currencies of friendly states planned by the Ministry of Finance, as well as the stabilization of the situation with imports and the weakening of global demand for raw materials.