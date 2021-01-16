Passengers of a car Lada Priora, who went on vacation to Bashkiria, were killed in an accident with a DAF truck. This was reported by the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the Republic of Bashkortostan in Instagram…

According to the ministry, the collision occurred on January 16 at about 6 pm local time on the 1337 kilometer of the Samara-Ufa-Chelyabinsk highway.

The Lada was driven by an 18-year-old local resident, and five more Russians were in the cabin, the truck was driven by a 58-year-old man. The accident killed the passengers of a car: a 34-year-old woman with her sons 9 and 16 years old, as well as her 18-year-old niece.

The driver and passengers went on vacation to the Kandrykul ski complex on the territory of the republic. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Bashkiria reported TASSthat the Lada driver was taken to the Tuymazin hospital in serious condition.

In November, it was reported that a resident of the Sterlitamak district of Bashkiria survived an accident, after which she was immediately hit and killed by another car. The tragedy took place at 142 km of the Ufa-Orenburg highway.