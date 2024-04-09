The Russians went alone on a hike in the Sochi mountains and got lost in the forest at night

Tourists went hiking alone in the mountains in Sochi, got lost and were left at night in the forest without food or water. This is reported in Telegram– channel YURPSO EMERCOM of Russia.

On the evening of April 6, rescuers received a call through the emergency service “112”. The caller turned out to be a resident of the Omsk region. The man stated that he and his wife got lost in the Lazarevsky district while climbing the mountain.

“As the tourists said, they saw in their phone navigator that there was an observation deck on the mountain, the journey to which took about 40 minutes,” the message says. In fact, the rescuers covered 6.5 kilometers with a climb of 750 meters in two hours.”

Related materials:

Along the way, the Russians met local residents who insisted that they return because they would not have time to descend the mountain before sunset. However, such persuasion did not stop the spouses. As a result, the tourists reached the top of the mountain, but because of the darkness they were unable to get out of the forest on their own. The travelers had neither suitable things, nor lanterns, nor enough food and water with them.

“The rescuers fed the tourists and persuaded them to walk, since the girl was very tired and at first refused to walk; inappropriate shoes also caused discomfort,” the rescuers said. “Within several hours, emergency workers brought the lost people into the city.”

It is noted that the couple did not require medical assistance.

Earlier it became known that on April 9 and 10 in the Kuban mountains (excluding the municipality of the city of Sochi) there will be an avalanche danger above 2000 meters. In this regard, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations called on residents and guests of the region to observe safety measures.