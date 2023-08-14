“Kommersant”: mayonnaise will rise in price up to 12 percent due to rising prices for eggs and butter

Large mayonnaise producers in Russia intend to raise prices for the product by 5-12 percent due to the increase in the cost of the main ingredients. About it writes newspaper “Kommersant”.

Analysts stressed that mayonnaise is consumed steadily in the country, so a 5-12 percent rise in price will not cause risks for demand. In turn, the Ministry of Agriculture assured that the authorities have tools to curb food inflation.

In addition to mayonnaise, food for restaurants will rise in price, including portioned sauces in packages of 10 grams. This is due to rising prices for key ingredients such as eggs and butter.

Earlier, the Russian authorities commented on the rise in food prices. In particular, the Ministry of Industry and Trade sees no prerequisites for rising food prices in the near future. This statement was made by the deputy head of the department Viktor Evtukhov.