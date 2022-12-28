An open field war reminiscent of battles of the First World War, all captured by the camera of the drone. A group of Russian soldiers move into the Bakhmut countryside in Donetsk Oblast and try to capture a previously hit Ukrainian base as evidenced by missile marks on the ground. But the attempt is quickly rejected: the drone signals the coordinates to the artillery which, from afar, strikes in sequence with grenades. The UAV (the remotely piloted aircraft) is also equipped with a grenade which it drops at the very moment of the attack. Moscow’s soldiers have no alternative but to escape into the countryside.



00:32