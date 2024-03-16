The Rabota.ru service conducted a study and found out what qualities Russians value in colleagues and what movie characters they would like to work with. More than 3.6 thousand service users from all regions of Russia took part in the study. The results were made available to Izvestia on March 16.

The top 3 best qualities in colleagues, according to the Russians surveyed, look like this: responsibility (64%), honesty (62%) and the ability to quickly find solutions to problems (53%). Respondents also value the ability to work in a team (40%), diligence and organization (36%), and ethics (28%). 28% of respondents pay attention to punctuality. The activity and technical savvy of colleagues is considered important by 27% and 26% of study participants, respectively. 24% voted for flexibility, 22% for creativity (22%), and 21% for loyalty.

“Perhaps one of the most important qualities of an ideal colleague is openness and communication skills. He knows how to listen to others, express his opinions constructively and find a common language with different people. Thanks to his sociability, the ideal colleague is able to create a friendly atmosphere in the team, which has a positive effect on the work of the entire team. Finding such a person can be difficult, but if you have similar qualities yourself, then you can become this ideal colleague for others and make a significant contribution to the success of the entire team,” said Deputy General Director of Rabota.ru, Operations Director of SberPodbor services. and “Part-time job” Alexander Veterkov.

According to 28% of respondents, Sherlock Holmes would be the best colleague. Men and women love him equally. In second place (23%) is Stirlitz from the film “17 Moments of Spring.” 28% of men and 19% of women voted for him. In third place is John Watson, with 19% of Russians voting for him.

Comrade Sukhov from the film “White Sun of the Desert” was chosen by 18% of respondents. He turned out to be one of the favorite heroes of men (26%), but women did not choose him among their favorites (11%).

16% of study participants noted Gosha from the film “Moscow Doesn’t Believe in Tears.” 18% of men and 14% of women would prefer to work with him. 15% indicated Katerina Tikhomirova from the same film. By the way, it is much more popular among women (20%) than among men (10%). Shvetsova Maria Sergeevna from “The Secret of the Investigation” received the same number of votes as the previous nominee. It was chosen as ideal by 21% of women and 10% of men.

14% of Russians would like to work with Shurik from “Operation Y” and Shurik’s other adventures. It is liked more by men (18%) than by women (11%). Respondents also noted the following movie characters: Anatoly Novoseltsev from “Office Romance” (11%) and Captain Jack Sparrow from “Pirates of the Caribbean” (9%).

9% would like to work on the same team as Harry Potter, including 6% men and 11% women. 8% dream of becoming real secret agents chose James Bond from various Bond series. 10% of men and 8% of women would like to see him on the team. The merry fellow and joker Ostap Bender from “The Twelve Chairs” would not be very appreciated in the team – 6% of respondents voted for him. By the way, it is least popular among women (3% of women versus 10% of men).

The main New Year's character Zhenya Lukashin from “The Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath!” earned 6% of the votes. And the Trinity of the Coward, the Goofy, the Experienced from “Operation “Y” and other adventures of Shurik” – 4%, which, by the way, are far from being so popular among women (3% of women versus 7% of men). 10% of Russians who voted for the “Other” option said that they would like to work with Danila Bagrov from the film “Brother” and with Afonya from the film of the same name.

On March 11, a Raboty.ru survey revealed that 27% of respondents want to head the company they currently work for. A quarter of study participants (25%) had not yet thought about it. For those who would like to lead their company, the main motivating factor was the desire to earn more (30%). A quarter of Russians (25%) are confident that under their leadership the organization will make a breakthrough in the industry. 23% of study participants think they will do a better job than their current boss. 18% of respondents dream of career growth.