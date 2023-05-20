Specialists of the Rabota.ru and Personal Financial Planning services of Sber asked Russians whether they monitor their expenses, what they spend money on and what they are ready or not ready to save on. The text is at the disposal of Izvestia.

According to the results, 62% of respondents keep a record of their expenses, including 20% ​​record every purchase. 12% of respondents analyze spending at the end of the month. Almost every 10th Russian does not keep track of expenses. Another 9% do not keep track of expenses and do not even plan to do so, and 6% still want to learn how to track their purchases.

Consumers tend to prioritize spending, especially when budgets are tight. At the same time, according to the results of the survey, Russians are not ready to save, first of all, on health, as well as on food (so answered 46 and 42% of respondents, respectively). The top 10 most “uneconomical” items of expenditure, according to survey participants, included housing and communal services (26%), purchases for a child (24%), loan payments (20%), Internet and communication payments (19%), education ( 17%), keeping pets (16%), spending on clothes and shoes (16%), maintaining and maintaining a car (13%).

The results of the survey showed that entertainment, as well as clothing and footwear, are the first on the list to reduce costs (49 and 40% of respondents save on them, respectively). Next come shopping for the home, travel and transport (37%, 33% and 23% of survey participants answered this way, respectively).

On November 22 last year, it was reported that about 11-20% of Russians surveyed by the Priem economy food delivery service spend 34% of their income per month on food. At the same time, 29% of respondents spend up to 50% of their income on food, 24% – up to 10%. According to the survey, respondents admitted that they are now saving on food by refusing to buy some expensive products, limiting the amount of food consumed per day, and also subscribing to budget food services.