Job and employee search service Rabota.ru and resume selection and processing automation service SberPodbor conducted a study and found out how Russians evaluate their productivity at work and how they improve it. More than 3,500 respondents over 18 from all regions of the Russian Federation took part in the study. The results of the survey appeared at the disposal of Izvestia on August 10.

Most of the respondents (40%) rated their productivity at 4 points out of 5. Slightly fewer respondents (38%) believe that they are productive at 5 points out of 5. It is interesting to note that women more often rated themselves at 5 points – 41% versus 32% respectively. 17% of survey participants are productive at 3 points, and only 2% of Russians are productive at 2 out of 5 points. Another 2% believe that their productivity at work is 1 out of 5.

Nearly half of those surveyed (44%) said that burnout and lack of energy hinder their productivity at work. Slightly fewer Russians (42%) associate poor productivity with a lack of motivation. 37% of respondents lack clear goals and objectives at work. 17% of employees think about family and personal problems, and not about work. Another 17% makes it difficult to focus on the work of the heat.

14% of those surveyed think they have poor productivity due to distracting noise. 12% of respondents do not have the necessary machinery and equipment to work effectively. The lack of a clear schedule interferes with the productivity of 11% of survey participants. 10% of Russians are badly affected by communication with colleagues. 9% of respondents say that too many meetings and correspondence interfere with their productivity. 3% of respondents have long lunches and frequent snacks, and 2% often go to smoke, which reduces productivity. 14% chose other reasons that hinder their effectiveness at work.

Most of the respondents (45%), in order to be more productive at work, schedule all their tasks for every day. 27% of the respondents dine and rest clearly at a certain time. 25% of survey participants communicate less with colleagues to increase productivity.

16% do difficult tasks in the morning. 13% of those surveyed skip meetings that I consider unimportant, and 10% work on weekends. Another 10% of respondents tune in to productive work by listening to music. 9% of survey participants drink more coffee, and 6% go to a separate meeting room or office. 8% choose other activities to improve their productivity at work.

The day before, the deputy general director of the Rabota.ru service, Alexander Veterkov, told Izvestia whether the employer has the right to hold the employee liable and in what cases it is legal. He noted that in practice, employees often face fines. Most often, employees are fined for improper performance of duties, being late, and non-compliance with safety regulations. However, these cases are not grounds for bringing an employee to liability, according to the Labor Code of the Russian Federation.