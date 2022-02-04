A photo of a man asking for money on the street prompted Russians to discuss. The discussion flared up under the post in Facebook-group “Yasenevo. Neighbours”.

The author of the topic said that he met a young man on the street collecting money with a sign on which it says: “Mom for treatment.” “What do you think? She talks about her mother very convincingly, to be honest, ”said the man.

In the comments, they named a way to check the story of the asker and, if necessary, expose him. “You need to go get acquainted with your mother, if you are so imbued with it”, “If you want to help, go and buy food and whatever medicine you need. Sami. And give it to his hands, ”users recommended.

The author replied that he had called the number indicated on the young man’s sign, and there, in fact, he had been answered by a woman who identified herself as a relative of the fundraiser. “I offered to help and wrote her my contacts just in case. I reasoned that if people really need help, they will find an opportunity to contact me, ”he said. Many questioned the veracity of the story about raising money for treatment.

“Charity should be only targeted, to familiar people, to a grandmother in a neighboring house. Everything else is from the evil one, ”they said in the comments. Someone objected that strangers can and should be helped. To this, the user was told that many street beggars are actually under the auspices of criminal gangs.

