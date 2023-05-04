Analysts of the Avito Services platform conducted a survey to find out how Russians prefer to spend time in the garden and without which they cannot imagine their dream dacha. On May 4, Izvestia received the results of the study.

According to the survey, an ideal, according to Russians, dacha must have a space for a barbecue – 66% of respondents said so. For 64% of respondents, it is important to have a bath or sauna at their summer cottage. The opportunity to set up a garden and flower beds on the site is necessary for 59% of respondents. The same proportion of respondents does not represent an ideal dacha without a vegetable garden and garden beds.

In addition, other popular answers include the presence of a forest nearby (50%) or a reservoir near the house (46%), as well as a swimming pool on the site (32%).

The majority of respondents (72%) agree that barbecue is the main guarantee of a successful trip to the country. Other favorite types of pastime in the country include gatherings with friends and relatives (60%), fishing or hiking in the forest for mushrooms and berries (50%). Passive rest (lying in a hammock or sunbathing) is preferred by 38% of Russians.

Sports activities and outdoor activities in the country would be chosen by 34% of respondents. For 36% of respondents, it is impossible to imagine a weekend in the country without repair and improvement of the site.

In March, experts told Izvestia what to look for when buying a dacha. According to the head of the department of urban real estate “NDV Supermarket Real Estate” Elena Mishchenko, first of all, you need to carefully study the land: its condition, type of permitted use, the presence of a year-round entrance and communications.