Odnoklassniki: Russians thanked teachers for valuable life lessons

More than 30 percent of Russian graduates remember their first teachers especially vividly and thank them for valuable life lessons, boundless love for their work, work, patience, and even for the top three. The social network Odnoklassniki shared this data with Lenta.ru after analyzing 10 thousand thanks as part of the Priceless Lesson project.

Odnoklassniki helped graduates thank their teachers. Each user could say thank you and share memories. It turned out that Russians really value teachers of the Russian language and literature – they are thanked for teaching them culture and literacy, 17 and 10 percent of graduates, respectively. Algebra teachers (15 percent) are thanked for instilling a love of numbers. At the same time, graduates also mention teachers of rhetoric, statistics and astronomy, although these subjects are not available in every school.

Odnoklassniki notes that Russians remember their teachers well – a third of the thanks were with the name of the teacher. In addition, more than 90 percent of former students attached photographs of teachers and classmates to their thanks.

Earlier it was reported that Odnoklassniki presented a large-scale update of the social network, called the largest in the last five years. First of all, the social network updated its news feed, which is used by over 90 percent of the audience. It focuses on the convenience of content consumption, improving quality, “freshness” and subscription opportunities.