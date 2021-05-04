About 20 percent of Russians surveyed by OneTwoTrip are most eager to discover Italy, reports TASS…

About 10 percent hope to resume travel to a country like Thailand, eight percent to Spain, five percent to France, three percent to Vietnam, 2.5 percent to Indonesia, two percent to Portugal, 1.8 percent each. – to Germany and Japan, 1.6 percent each – to the Czech Republic and Finland, one percent each – to India and China.

7.7 percent expect resumption of charters and an increase in the number of flights to Turkey, 3.6 percent – to Egypt. The same number of respondents expressed a desire to increase the number of quotas for visiting Greece.

1.7 respondents expect direct flights to Montenegro.

In April RIA News, referring to data from OneTwoTrip, told about what is most difficult for Russians to do before the vacation. Thus, 28 percent of those polled by the service named the financial side of travel as one of the main problems – it is difficult for citizens to save money for a trip and keep within the budget.