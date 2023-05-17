“Odnoklassniki”: every third Russian makes money on his hobby

Every third Russian (34 percent) makes money on his hobby, it turned out during a joint study of the Odnoklassniki social network with the Zarplata.ru service. The press release is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

The study, which was attended by 4,600 people, found that 92 percent of Russians have a hobby. 43 percent of those who make money from their hobbies sell goods, 38 percent provide services, nine percent make a profit through content creation.

Half of the survey participants, who make money from their hobbies, said that they have been engaged in a hobby for more than five years. The top 5 hobbies that generate income for Russians are needlework (35 percent), drawing (10 percent), gardening (eight percent), sports (seven percent) and mind games (six percent). Among the rarest hobbies are couture embroidery, decorating walls with Venetian plaster, oven craft, ship modeling, radio theater, and making Svan salt.

According to respondents who earn income through hobbies, 78 percent of them earn from 1 to 10 thousand rubles a month, 11 percent – from 10 to 30 thousand, five percent – from 30 to 50 thousand, three percent – from 50 to 100 thousand rubles. , another three percent – more than 100 thousand rubles. The respondents aged 35-44 (36 percent) manage to earn the most, followed by respondents aged 45-55 (35 percent) and those under 34 (29 percent).

The Russians spend their earnings on the further development of their hobbies or their needs, or make savings from it.