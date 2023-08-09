The Russians swept on the hood of a car at a speed of 129 km / h and got on cameras

Two residents of Buryatia rode on the hood of a car that was moving along the highway at a speed of 129 kilometers per hour, and got on the road cameras of the traffic police. This is reported by the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region on its website.

It is noted that the unsafe trip took place on July 30 on the highway Ulan-Ude – Turuntayevo – Kurumkan – Novy Uoyan. The driver of a Toyota Mark II car was moving along the road at high speed, and two passengers of the foreign car were holding on to the body of the car, sitting on the hood.

The owner of the car turned out to be a 21-year-old resident of Ulan-Ude. Administrative materials were filed against him for violating the speed limit and neglecting the rules for transporting passengers. The police also urged road users to comply with traffic rules and law-abiding behavior on the roadway.