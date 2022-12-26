It was shared by the Twitter profile of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, leaving no room for any doubt. It is a shocking video taken from above by a drone that followed the action of the 10th assault brigade in Kiev. The Ukrainian soldiers locate a trench where the Russian soldiers are taking refuge and surround the post. Moscow’s men have no other option than to come out of the tunnels with their hands in the air and surrender to the enemy. But the Kiev soldiers don’t want to risk ambushes and stage a real “cleaning” of the trench by exploding grenades in every passage dug into the earth.



01:53