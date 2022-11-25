The idea to make December 31 a day off was supported forever by the Russians in research service SuperJob.ru. The survey involved 1,600 economically active citizens over 18 years old from different districts of the country.

“December 31 may become a permanent non-working day throughout Russia: according to media reports, the State Duma will soon consider the relevant amendments to the Labor Code. Most Russians approve of this innovation,” the service said in a statement.

83 percent of respondents said they would like to always take a holiday on the last day of the year. They explain their position by the fact that on December 31, “anyway, no one is working much.” At the same time, six percent of respondents were against this idea: in their opinion, the New Year holidays in Russia are already too long.

The results of the study showed that there are more supporters of the introduction of a new non-working day among women than among men (89 percent versus 78 percent). The people aged 35 to 44 were the most active in the extra day off of the year.

In addition, the position is also affected by the income of respondents: among those earning less than 50 thousand rubles, 89 percent approve of the initiative, and among those earning more than 80 thousand rubles – 81 percent.

In the course of an earlier survey, Russians spoke about the tradition of watching TV on New Year’s Eve. Only 12 percent plan to watch New Year’s “lights”.