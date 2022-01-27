The Russians stole 311 million rubles from a concern that produces coal-mining equipment in Kuzbass and went to prison for three to six years. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Kemerovo region.

Three residents of Novokuznetsk participated in the criminal conspiracy. The scheme was developed by the general director of the Siberian branch of the German concern Becker Mining Systems, the financier of the organization and two heads of Novokuznetsk firms took part in the implementation.

The general director entered into fictitious contracts with them, under which large sums of money were transferred, illegal bonuses and travel allowances were also charged. The accomplices legalized more than 125 million rubles by acquiring currency and real estate in Russia and abroad, in particular, hotels in Austria.

The investigation studied a large number of financial documents, the materials of the criminal case amounted to 359 volumes and were sent to court in 2017. The general director of the concern died shortly after the start of the hearings.

During the trial, the guilt of the accomplices was proved. The former financier was sentenced to six years in prison in a penal colony. The director of the law firm was sentenced to five years in prison, the third defendant received three years. After the verdict was announced, the convicts were taken into custody. The court also granted the claim for damages.

Earlier, in Nizhny Novgorod, a court arrested Yelena Lopaeva, former Deputy Prime Minister of the Perm Territory, for two months in a case of fraud for 50 million rubles. She was charged under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud on an especially large scale”).