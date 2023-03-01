VTsIOM: Most Russians do not want their children and grandchildren to go abroad

Most Russians do not want their children and grandchildren to go abroad. Residents of Russia spoke out against the departure of their relatives abroad in a survey conducted by the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM). The survey data is published on the official portal sociological service.

According to VTsIOM, more than seventy percent spoke out against the emigration of children and grandchildren.

“Thinking about the future of their children and grandchildren, Russians prefer Russia as a country where their children and grandchildren will study and work: 71% are not interested in their children and grandchildren being educated abroad, 70% are against their employment in another country,” sociologists said.

It is noted that most often the opponents of the departure of relatives abroad turned out to be villagers, active viewers and Russians with a secondary specialized education, that is, graduates of technical schools. Only every tenth Russian supports the potential emigration of his relatives.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, spoke about those who left Russia after the start of the special operation. He noted that general judgments should not be made about such people.