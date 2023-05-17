Superjob poll: Russians spending on school graduations has grown one and a half times since 2019

The expenses of Russians for the graduation of ninth-graders and eleventh-graders average 10.5 thousand rubles and 16.5 thousand rubles, respectively. About it informs RBC with reference to research portal SuperJob.

In Moscow and St. Petersburg, the average is slightly higher: 12.5 and 11 thousand rubles for the ninth grades, 19 and 18 thousand rubles for the eleventh grades, respectively. It is noted that spending on graduation increased by 500 rubles compared to last year, and one and a half to two times compared to prices in 2019.

Also, the Russians spoke about the increased costs for the outfits of schoolchildren. On average, a suit for a ninth grade graduate costs 13.5 thousand rubles, for a graduate – 13 thousand rubles. For eleventh-graders, the cost is an average of 17 thousand rubles for a boy, 16.5 thousand rubles for a girl. In the capital region, these figures are 1000-2000 rubles higher. In St. Petersburg, expenses for graduates are lower: 10 thousand for the ninth grade and 12.5 thousand for the eleventh. For graduates, the figures are 16 thousand and 17.5 thousand, respectively.

The survey was conducted from April 12 to May 15. It was attended by three thousand parents of ninth and eleventh grade graduates from all over Russia.

Earlier, Russian stylist and TV presenter Vlad Lisovets advised wearing long dresses in delicate shades with a neckline and an open back for graduation. “The main thing is to understand that this is not an evening event, but a daytime one. During the day, more flowing fabrics, delicate shapes, a small handbag and neat shoes look more logical, ”the expert said.