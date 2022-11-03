The influence of office romances on work became known from the SuperJob.ru service research. The survey involved 1,000 representatives of personnel services and 1,600 economically active Russians over 18 from different districts of the country.

It turned out that romantic relationships between colleagues are less criticized than the relationship of leaders with subordinates. And yet, 47 percent of personnel officers and 44 percent of representatives of other departments of companies are sure of the negative impact of office romances between colleagues on labor productivity.

63 percent of HR managers and 54 percent of other employees spoke negatively about the love relationship of managers with subordinates. At the same time, 47 percent of the latter admitted that they had such novels.

Seven percent of all respondents said that any office romance is good for the cause. It is noted that more often such a point of view was expressed by those with similar experience.

