War Russia Ukraine, powders radioactive brought from the forest: looting scenes

The first thing you hear when you enter the room is the beep of the radiation detector. The room is where the Russian soldiers lived during the occupation of the plant nuclear from Chernobylin Ukraine. The radiation levels here are now higher than normal. To tell it is there Cnn, relaunched by Ansa, which had exclusive access to the plant for the first time since it returned under the control of the Ukrainians. The source of the radioactive material is not visible in the room, but according to Ukrainian officials it comes from the small particles and dust that the soldiers brought inside the building.

“They went to the Red Forest”, the area around Chernobyl which is still the most contaminated area on the planet following the nuclear disaster of 1986, “and they brought the material into” the power plant “through their shoes”, explains the Ukrainian soldier. Ihor Ugolkov. “In other areas the radiation is under control, but here it increases because they lived here”, she adds. The plant officials explain to the American broadcaster that the levels in the room used by Russian soldiers are only slightly higher than what the World Nuclear Association describes as naturally occurring radiation: a single contact is not dangerous, but exposure. endangers health.

“They went everywhere, they even brought radioactive dust on their bodies” when they left, Ugolkov explains. In a safe area at the edge of the forest, CNN also found a container with soldiers’ lunch with radiation levels 50 times those of natural ones. In the CNN images, the areas of the power plant occupied by the Russians appear to be looted: clothes, personal belongings, boxes and bags on the ground. “Russian soldiers rummaged through Ukrainians’ clothes and personal things like dogs, probably looking for money, valuables, laptops,” the Ukrainian interior minister told the broadcaster. Denys Monastyrskyy. “Here they were looting – he adds -. They stole computers and equipment”.

Read also:

“Russia-Ukraine war: half of Italians have strong doubts about the massacres

Russia, “Putin assassinated”. But the news will be released only in a few months

Russian gas stop, EU in trouble. Relying on Biden is dangerous: that’s why

Russia-Ukraine, “it is now a civil war of attrition, it will be long”

Palamara: “Discontinuity in Milan with Viola. Csm, compromise to the downside”

Fisco, 16 million Italians in arrears: hit by too high taxes

Agricole, blitz on Bpm. And Orcel replays the Mps card: M&A still possible

Tax, Forza Italia does not yield: “No to tax increases, it is a sacred principle”

Corsa Eliseo, Marine Le Pen: I can win this election. VIDEO

Cosmofarma: “Re-approached meetings”: Health Care at FieraBologna

Maire Tecnimont: Di Amato confirmed as president, Folgierio CEO

BPER Banca, organized a conference dedicated to SMEs and the capital market