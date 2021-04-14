Most Russians plan to spend the May holidays at their dacha. These plans were shared by 39 percent of the country’s residents surveyed by the Tutu.ru service, the Izvestia newspaper writes.

Another 30 percent of respondents answered that they are going to stay at home for the holidays, and 11 percent will work during the holidays. In addition, 7 percent intend to travel to Russian cities, 4 percent will fly to the Black Sea, and 3 percent will go to the mountains. Five percent of Russians will spend the weekend abroad, and one percent will go to a holiday home near their main place of residence.

“Thus, the proportion of those planning to go somewhere for the May holidays is about 20 percent – the same as in 2019,” the study says. According to the service, due to restrictions in 2020, only 5 percent of Russians were going to go anywhere, another 12 percent intended to go to barbecue, despite the bans.

Earlier, after the suspension of flights between Russia and Turkey, the head of the Crimean parliamentary committee on tourism, resorts and sports Alexei Chernyak invited Russians to Crimea for the May holidays.