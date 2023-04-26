Most Russians believe that an ideal vacation will cost more than 200 thousand rubles and will include accommodation in a good hotel with the whole family. Such data follows from the results of a survey conducted by the marketing platform Calltouch. The text is at the disposal of Izvestia.

So, a quarter of respondents believe that an ideal vacation in 2023 will cost more than 200 thousand rubles, 20% estimate the trip at 150-200 thousand rubles, 18% – 80-150 thousand rubles. However, many people prefer budget vacations. So, 21% of respondents answered that their ideal trip costs up to 40 thousand rubles, another 11% are ready to spend no more than 60 thousand rubles, 7% – up to 80 thousand rubles.

Russians associate the ideal vacation with the all-inclusive hotel category: 33% of respondents answered this way. Every fifth person would prefer to rent an apartment or a house. For 12%, it is important to have a spa, 10% choose simple and inexpensive hotels, 9% – hostels, 8% – campsites (8%). Another 17% have no special preferences and like different options.

For most Russians, a dream trip is associated with closeness to nature: the sea, the beach (40%), mountains (15%). Every tenth person prefers short weekend trips, 9% – cultural holidays with visits to museums, theaters, sightseeing. Fans of extreme sports remained in the minority: only 6% of Russians dream of adventures on vacation.

Only 11% of Russians would like to travel alone. Most prefer family vacations in full force (35%), trips with a loved one or friends (24% each), with children (14%) and parents (12%). Another 6% are not against interesting acquaintances and will be happy to spend their holidays in the company of a random fellow traveler.

Almost equally divided are those who prefer to give in the city, having the opportunity for entertainment (22%) and those who prefer to relax in more secluded places (18%). The rest of this parameter was not so important.

About 22% of Russians prefer to contact travel agencies to plan their ideal trip. According to Calltouch, the largest number of calls traditionally falls on January, when Russians go on vacation for the long New Year’s weekend, and during the summer months.

On April 20, Izvestia wrote that the expenses of Russians for holidays during the May holidays in Turkey, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia decreased by 4-20% compared to last year.

The average check for a trip to Turkey fell by 4%, in the UAE – by 17%, and in Russia – by 20%.

Earlier, on April 7, Alexander Yuzhalin, director of legal practice at SuperJob, told Izvestia that when choosing a month for going on vacation, from a financial point of view, June and July will be slightly more profitable than May, and August will be the most profitable.