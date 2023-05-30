“Lenta.ru”: the Russians told about trips to the NWO secretly from their wives and mothers

Since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO), there have been cases when Russian men left for the combat zone in secret from their wives and mothers. State Duma deputy Maxim Ivanov spoke about this. According to the parliamentarian, women with swollen eyes from tears turn to him almost every week and ask for help in finding husbands and sons.

Often, the sending of disappeared men to the NVO zone under a contract or as part of a private military company (PMC) becomes known only by indirect signs, Ivanov noted. At the same time, it is completely unclear not only where they serve, but whether they are alive at all. So, in early May, a deputy received in a letter a story from a woman whose husband told her that he was going to the Krasnodar Territory, allegedly on a shift, and disappeared.

He sent an SMS to his son: “Take care of your mother, pet the cat.” A few months later, a woman receives a call from a Ukrainian SIM card and states that her husband is allegedly an employee of a PMC and is now allegedly in captivity. They didn’t call again. Communication interrupted

According to Ivanov, now the authorities, together with lawyers and other participants in the special operation, are trying to work out a procedure in such situations.

Related materials:

In 2022, a father of three children who secretly went to the front disappeared in the NMD zone

As Oksana Nanichkina, the wife of one of the volunteers, told Lente.ru, she learned about her husband’s plans to go on a special operation from a friend when he was already at the military registration and enlistment office. On the same day, his relatives lost contact with him. The father of three children made himself felt only the next day, when he was already in Belgorod.

Nanichkina recalled that she once heard the phrase “I will go to the Donbass” from her husband, but did not attach any importance to it.

I told him: “Why did you do it? Don’t you understand where you got into and what you signed up for? He said he didn’t understand yet

According to Oksana, her husband left for SVO on September 19, 2022, and on September 24, he last contacted. He has been missing since December 14. Colleagues of the Russian report different versions of his fate.

“One says that in Petropavlovka they covered with artillery. Another claims that they found him near a crater in a forest belt, 400 meters from this village, in a half-sitting position with arms crossed on his chest. The third says that he was covered with a copter and tore off his arms and legs, ”Nanichkina shared. The fate of her husband is still unknown.

One of the men who secretly left for the Northern Military District came up with a legend about life with bears in Altai

24-year-old Nikolai told Lente.ru that he decided to go to the war zone as an orderly as soon as he learned about the special operation. “By that time I had first aid skills and a certain amount of recklessness,” he stressed.

Nikolai admitted that he evaded military service and had a category “B” in his military ID – limited fit, so he decided to join the militia of the republics of Donbass. Secretly from his relatives, he spent a month buying equipment for himself and his future unit.

See also Lottery Italy 2022-2023, in Bologna the prize of 5 million euros My preparation went unnoticed by my relatives, because I lived separately from them. I only told my father and uncle and asked me to keep it a secret from my mother. Of course, they called me a moron, tried to dissuade me, but even helped in some ways.

According to the Russian, for the rest of his relatives, he came up with a story that he went to Altai to work in the reserve in order to get a reservation from mobilization. He supported his legend with the help of illustrations downloaded from the network, which he sent to relatives in instant messengers. In addition, Nikolai told details about life in a new place. “When my grandmother asked if I was afraid of bears there, it slipped into my mind: bullshit your bears, a whole forest of these bears is better than one 152-mm projectile to my soul,” he said.

The deception was revealed only three months later, when Nikolai’s mother, having decided to replenish his cell phone account, found out that he was using a Luhansk provider. After questioning, the volunteer’s uncle told his mother the truth. After that, she begged her son to return, but he assured that he was in the rear and heard only the work of air defense. “I told her: “I was alive before, and you weren’t nervous. Now I’ll be alive too, maybe, and you will be nervous.” For this “maybe” I constantly reproached myself: I shouldn’t have said that to my mother, ”he concluded.

The media reported on other cases

In the fall of 2022, a resident of St. Petersburg for more than a month was looking for brother – 35-year-old Kulaots Toivo, who was serving a sentence in a penal colony in Udmurtia and suddenly stopped communicating. Later, he recorded a video message in which he explained that he had voluntarily joined the Wagner PMC. Toivo’s sister is sure that he decided to do this because of the alimony debt in the amount of 700 thousand rubles. Nothing is known about Toivo’s further fate.

Similar case happened in Moscow, where a 45-year-old mechanic disappeared on January 23, 2023. The fact that he decided to go to the NWO was told to the police by his friend. It turned out that the man secretly joined the Wagner PMC and was preparing to leave for about three weeks. During this time, he bought the necessary things, collected a first-aid kit and quit his job. The Russian told his wife that he was leaving on a business trip, and he went to Krasnodar, where he entered the service.

The mayor of Vorkuta, Yaroslav Shaposhnikov, expressed the opinion that some of the volunteers are sent to the NVO because their wives saw them. According to the official, women should “create a rear” for their husbands and take care of them so that their husbands do not have a desire to go to the front to change the situation, and not to protect the interests of their homeland.