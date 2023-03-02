AvtoVAZ: Lada sales grew by 4.7% year-on-year in February 2023

Over the past month, about 23.4 thousand cars of domestic production Lada were sold in Russia. This is 4.7 percent more than in February 2022, and 34.2 percent more than a month earlier. Such data provides auto concern “AvtoVAZ” in a press release on its website.

The most demanded car among buyers was the Lada Granta model. Demand for these cars increased by 161.4 percent in annual terms, up to 16.25 thousand cars. In addition, Russians have become more interested in the Lada Niva Legend and Lada Niva Travel models – their sales increased by 83.5 and 64.7 percent, respectively, compared to February last year, to 774 and 3,858 cars.

Despite the successful sales of Lada, car production declined last year. AvtoVAZ clarifies that in February 2022, six Lada models were put on the market, while now there are actually two. Recently, the production of domestic cars has been seriously hampered due to a shortage of components and problems with paintwork materials. So, for example, the Lada Vesta and Lada XRay models have ceased to be sold in the country.

The Russians rushed to buy Russian-made cars against the background of the almost complete absence of foreign brands on the market. Many foreign companies left Russia after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine and stopped supplying new cars to the country, while Chinese manufacturers occupied a significant market share. The number of Chinese car dealerships in the country in 2022 exceeded one thousand, which is one third of all specialized stores in the country.